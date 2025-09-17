Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Marries Disney Channel Alum

Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a bit fuller -- her daughter, Natasha, tied the knot!

The eldest daughter of the "Full House" alum got hitched to none other than Disney Channel's Bradley Steven Perry, who fans will know from "Good Luck Charlie."

The newlyweds and Candace celebrated the nuptials -- which took place on Sunday at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California in front of 150 guests -- on Instagram Tuesday by sharing several photos from their special day.

While Natasha and Bradley kept their post short and simple by announcing themselves as "Mr. & Mrs. Perry," the doting actress gushed over the milestone event in her Instagram carousel.

She raved ... "We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️."

Candace shares Natasha, 27, with her husband Valeri Bure, plus two sons -- Maksim Bure, 23, and Lev Bure, 25.

You may recall ... Lev Bure tied the knot with Elliott Dunham in 2024. His big day came 3 years after ending his engagement to Taylor Hutchison in 2021.

Natasha and Bradley called their wedding day "surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways" in an interview with People, adding ... "There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."

The bride walked down the aisle in an elegant strapless lace gown with a full skirt from Kinsley Couture Bridal in Walnut Creek, California. She said it has the "right balance of elegance and femininity."

She asked her mother to be her "something blue," reasoning to people ... "She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right."