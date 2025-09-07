Candace Cameron Bure Deletes Swimsuit Photo After Body Shaming Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is hitting back at online trolls ... by hitting delete.

The "Full House" star yanked a swimsuit snap from her Instagram after the comments spiraled into body shaming, later explaining on Instagram Stories that while the one piece shot was meant to capture her soaking up the last of summer, the backlash quickly soured the vibe.

"It wasn't about the suit or my body," she said, "but the comments turned into endless chatter about my body. It wasn’t worth it, so I took it down."

She shared the message over a shot of herself in a yellow sundress, looking unbothered.

Of course, this isn't the first time Candace has clapped back. In 2018, she famously fired off at a critic who claimed she looked heavier than her husband, writing, "If a 25 inch waist looks big to you ... then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well."

The actress has long been open about her struggles with body image and past eating disorders. In her memoir, she revealed she once battled bulimia, and on her podcast earlier this year, she recalled starting diet programs as young as 12.