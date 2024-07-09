Diddy's Ex Cassie Outraged by River Rafting, Private Jet Photos

Diddy may have unwittingly waived the proverbial red flag in front of a bull, because his social media posts seemingly showing him enjoying life have further motivated his ex Cassie Ventura to respond through her attorney.

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, tells TMZ ... I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead."

Adria English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd also weighed in, saying "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails."

Mitchell-Kidd is referring to the photos of Diddy white water rafting late last month and then later posting video of him boarding a private jet. He's clearly trying to project a "What, me worry?" attitude, but it's not sitting well with his alleged victims.

Mitchell-Kidd went on ... "Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for just after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire."

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy is quietly trying to sell is L.A. mansion that was raided by Homeland Security. He bought the property in 2014 for $40 million and now wants $70M, which, real estate sources, say is a pipe dream.

Mitchell-Kidd apparently believes Diddy is trying to show desperation, but it's falling on deaf ears ... "We are not moved by Defendant Combs' recent attempt at selling his California home or attempt to portray himself as a man of scarcity by needing to liquidate assets when, for decades, Defendant Combs has touted himself as an ultra-successful billionaire of multiple businesses."