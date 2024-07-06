Diddy Boards Private Jet In First Post Since Scrubbing His Instagram

Play video content

Sean Diddy Combs was back on the radar Friday night ... but this time he was seen boarding his jet to fly out of town as his federal sex trafficking case continues to loom over him.

The rap mogul posted a new video on his Instagram Story -- showing him walking toward his private plane at an airport with a mat on the ground that read, "Combs Air."

Diddy briefly stopped and turned to the pilot standing on the tarmac, while stating, "What up? How you doing?" He then gave the pilot a fist bump before climbing a flight of stairs into the aircraft and mumbling, "No place like home."

It's the first time Diddy has posted to his IG page since wiping it clean in late June following his apology to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, for beating the hell out of her on video that was broadcasted around the world amid his criminal probe.

As you know ... Diddy has been under federal investigation for alleged sex and narcotics trafficking, as well as firearms-related offenses. Prosecutors have convened a federal grand jury to try to bring an indictment against Diddy.

The grand jury will weigh testimony from witnesses and other evidence before voting whether to indict Diddy, although it's unclear what, if any, charges will be handed down.

Diddy has also faced a flood of lawsuits, including one from Cassie that was quickly settled, mainly accusing him of sexual offenses. Diddy has denied all wrongdoing.