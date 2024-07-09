Ex-Porn Star Suing Diddy Has Long List of Demands for First Interview

The ex-porn star accusing Diddy of sexual assault and sex trafficking is now in hot demand for an interview, but to land it, someone will have to fulfill an insanely long list of demands ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... Adria English filed her bombshell lawsuit last week, and, not shockingly, she was immediately flooded with interview requests ... and sources involved in the negotiations tell us one such request came from podcast personality Domenick Nati.

We're told the response Domenick's team got from Adria's attorneys was a series of demands we typically see A-list artists make while on tour.

Adria's team's high expectations before agreeing to an interview include ... 2 first-class flights from L.A. to NYC for herself and her husband, and also 2 separate flights for her attorneys.

TBH, the flights aren't all that crazy, but there's so much more. Adria will also require a 2-night stay in a 4-star hotel ... preferably with breakfast included.

Before the interview begins, she wants hair, makeup, and wardrobe services -- from specific vendors -- plus meals and snacks throughout the day of shooting.

Our sources say the list was too much for Domenick, who backed out of the Adria sweepstakes. No word yet on whether any other outlet is biting, but if Adria does sit down ... she could have plenty of tea to spill.

Now, to be clear, Adria’s attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd tells us her client did not personally make the demands ... they were made by Adria's team. Ariel also describes the list as standard industry requests, so Adria can tell her story in a comfortable environment.

Play video content

She adds, "Everyone is making money off her story, so she was given options by her team and this is the list they came up with. There was more on the list, but it was chopped down to be essentials only for a 1st interview."

As we first reported ... Adria stated she endured emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, as a result of Diddy allegedly sex trafficking her during his legendary "white parties."

According to her attorney, whatever money Adria has is being used for the litigation, and she doesn't have "an abundance of means to conduct press."