Kamala Harris Drops Kendrick Lamar's, 'They Not Like Us' at BET Awards

Regarding Extremists, 'They Not Like Us!'

Politics and rap music collided at the BET Awards 2024 ... when Vice President Kamala Harris slyly dropped a Kendrick Lamar reference to drive home her point about the upcoming elections.

In a pre-recorded clip airing during the ceremony Sunday, Harris took a call from host Taraji P. Henson ... who was worried about freedoms, women's rights, and the Supreme Court.

Kamala agreed there was a lot at stake, adding, "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, "They not like us.'"

You'll recall ... Kendrick cranked up the drama in his feud with Drake by calling him a "pedophile" with the May release of his diss track, "Not Like Us."

The song rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 ... and inspired Taraji to perform an opening night parody of the tune at the BET Awards.

While Lamar's lyrics were all about dissing, Taraji flipped the script, celebrating Black culture with her rap, "It's about us."