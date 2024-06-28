Diddy Gets Day in Miami Beach Revoked After Cassie Assault Video

New fallout for Diddy from the Cassie video and sexual assault allegations -- the Miami Beach Commission is revoking "Sean Diddy Combs Day."

Diddy posted up with then-Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine during the 2016 Revolt Music Conference when he originally received the proclamation ... which the city's Commissioners voted to yank this week.

In fact, Diddy received the proclamation in October 2016 ... just 7 months after he was caught on surveillance video assaulting ex-GF inside an L.A. hotel. Of course, the general public -- and certainly not the City of Miami Beach -- knew that had happened until the video came out this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the MBC made the final decision this past Wednesday without any debate.

Miami Beach has long been Diddy's home ... his properties on Star Island were raided back in March and he's since been spotted out and about.

