Donald Trump Praises Nick Bosa After 'YMCA' Sack Celebration

Nick Bosa channeled his inner Donald Trump during the 49er's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... hitting soon-to-be number 47's signature dance move after picking up a sack, and the President-Elect loved it!

The 27-year-old 49ers star pass rusher celebrated his sack of Baker Mayfield with DJT's favorite dance move (ya know, the one he does during "YMCA"!) ... just two weeks after he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat while photobombing a live post-game interview on NBC.

Well, the celly caught the eye of President Trump ... who praised the Pro Bowler on Truth Social.

"NICK BOSA IS GREAT"

Of course, sack aside, it's a joyous time to be a Trump supporter ... as DJT defeated Kamala Harris by a landslide in Tuesday's election.

Trump gives some moves to the ymca to one of his amazing rallies.. Then takes a stance as hits the hole in one for victory.. pic.twitter.com/kCRWPNCC17 — neil gannon (@neilgannon13) November 6, 2024 @neilgannon13

While Bosa's celebration got the attention from Trump, he wasn't the only player who employed the dance this weekend. Drake wide receiver Trey Radocha also did the Donald's dance after scoring a touchdown in their game on Saturday, even thanking him for the inspiration.