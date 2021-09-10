Britney Spears Wants Jodi Montgomery to Stay On When Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears wants to end her conservatorship ASAP, but she doesn't want to let go of her personal conservator ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney wants Jodi Montgomery to stay on her payroll indefinitely ... beyond the life of the conservatorship, which could -- repeat -- could end soon.

Our sources say Britney has told multiple people in her camp she has already asked Jodi to stay on ... performing various tasks including dealing with her doctors, making various appointments, making sure she takes the right regimen of meds, arranging meals and chefs, handling the house staff, organizing recreational outings, etc.

We're told Britney has assured people in her camp Jodi has agreed to stay on even if the conservatorship terminates.

What's interesting ... so far Britney and co. have not filed legal docs asking to end the conservatorship. As we reported, her lawyer, Matt Rosengart, has said this is a 2-step process ... getting Jamie out of the conservatorship first, and then putting the conservatorship itself in the crosshairs.