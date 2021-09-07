Jamie Spears Files Documents to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

In a stunning move, Jamie Spears is not just asking to leave Britney Spears' conservatorship, he's asking the judge to end it altogether.

In Jamie's documents, he says the judge saw fit to let his daughter hire her own lawyer, in Jamie's mind he says if she's allowed to do that there is no longer a legal basis to impose the restrictions that go along with the conservatorship.

As he says in the docs, "In so doing [allowing her to hire a lawyer], this Court has recognized that Ms. Spears has both the capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice, on her own, without the assistance of the Conservator or the Court. If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters."

Jamie notes Britney wants the conservatorship terminated without medical evaluation, and there's no requirement under California law for such an evaluation.

Jamie now says the conservatorship has lasted a LONG time -- 13 years -- and things have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

As Jamie says, he wants best for his daughter, and if she wants out of the conservatorship and believes she can handle her own life, he feels she should get that chance.

Jamie notes his daughter pled with the court to have her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship, she wants to make her own decisions, and he's now good with this.

Jamie says, "Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy."

He goes on ... "She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

And, he says, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes she should get that chance."

Jamie threw a little shade on Britney's lawyer, by saying, "Ms. Spears recently testified that she did not know, at least in the past, that she could petition to end the conservatorship without submitting to a full psychological evaluation. Given Ms. Spears' testimony, Mr. Spears does not know why a petition to terminate the conservatorship has not yet been filed."

Jamie also notes Britney "has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required." He points to the fact she's now driving again and wants to control her therapy sessions. He goes on to say there's no need anymore for Jodi Montgomery and she should also be discharged.