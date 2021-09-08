Britney Spears 'Ecstatic' Over Jamie Asking to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is taking her dad at face value -- that he's down with ending the conservatorship -- and she is beyond happy.

Sources directly connected to Britney tell TMZ ... she's "ecstatic" Jamie has filed legal docs not only asking the judge to terminate the conservatorship, but to do so without another mental evaluation. Britney was adamant about this back in June when she testified in court.

We're told she views Jamie's 180 as a "total victory," and believes public pressure as well as the pressure applied by her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, are responsible for his about-face.

That said, our sources tell us Britney's view of her dad and their relationship has not changed. She's still extremely angry at him over his role in the conservatorship.

We're also told Britney wants the issue of termination front and center at the next hearing on Sept. 29. As we reported, the purpose of that hearing is to discuss Jamie's future in the conservatorship. Britney wants him out and Jamie has already said he'll go.

Britney has not yet filed legal docs to end the conservatorship. Rosengart has said this is a 2-step process, the first of which is removing Jamie. He has not indicated when he might file docs to terminate, but now that Jamie has made his move, we're told Britney wants the issue squarely raised during the hearing.

As we reported, our Jamie sources say the docs he filed were designed to call the bluff on his critics ... he has been steadfast for years, and very recently as well, that Britney needs the guidance of a conservatorship to survive because of her condition. Although Jamie now says the conservatorship should end without a mental evaluation, our sources say he believes the judge will still order one. He has said in the past ... he does not believe the judge will cut the cord on the 13-year conservatorship.