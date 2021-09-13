Britney Spears Wants Prenup with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has already taken steps to get a prenup drafted ... just a day after she and Sam announced their engagement ... sources tell TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge who are close to Britney tell TMZ ... her camp is already mobilizing to get a prenup drafted. Britney's net worth reportedly hovers at around $60 million ... this money is hers, but although she's not making nearly what she raked in when she was performing, she's still making considerable coin.

Sam joked HE was the one who wanted a prenup, to protect his jeep and his shoes, but the reality is ... a prenup is not only in the cards -- it's necessary.

Play video content @britneyspears / Instagram

As we reported, Britney had a prenup with Kevin Federline, and that was before the conservatorship. It may be even more important now ... not because it's an omen -- it's just smart.