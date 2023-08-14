Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Can't Contact Alleged Stalking Victim

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is being ordered to steer clear of the woman he's accused of stalking.

Jason had a hearing this week in his aggravated stalking case in Tennessee ... and the judge ordered him to have no contact with his alleged victim, and to refrain from posting about her on social media.

TMZ broke the story ... Jason's arrest came after he allegedly texted, called, and followed a woman from a gym multiple times. She claims it even escalated to the point where he showed up at her home.

Remember ... the alleged victim also claimed Jason followed her to the parking lot of a Life Time Fitness in Franklin, TN back in June ... and she says she told him to leave her alone -- instead, he blew up her phone with tons of calls and texts.

What's more, the woman claims Jason allegedly drove past her house a few times, and even approached her at the gym's pool when she was there with her kid.

Jason's got to stay away from her for a while ... the next hearing is in August 2024.

