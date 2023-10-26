Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears Calling Him 'Gift From God' Made Him Smile

Play video content BACKGRID

Sam Asghari continues to show support for his ex, Britney Spears ... saying her kind words about him in her new book put a big smile on his mug.

Sam chatted about Britney's memoir, "The Woman in Me," Wednesday in Los Angeles ... as you know, she left him a glowing review, despite having the ability to change her opinion about him in the book after they broke things off.

She called him a "gift from God," amongst other big compliments -- and Sam clearly appreciated the kind words ... firing some right back at her.

He says he's "freaking proud" of Britney for putting herself out there in her chart-topping book ... adding, "I hope she takes over the world."

As we reported, Sam seemed to be the only one of Brit's exes that wasn't under fire in the memoir, leaving out the details of their intense split -- a sign they may have struck a settlement deal in their divorce.

