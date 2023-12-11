Britney Spears Feels Strange Being Single After Failed Marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is reminiscing about her failed marriage to Sam Asghari, saying there were many ups and downs while confessing she feels strange being single.

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram Sunday, Brit dove right into her 7-year relationship with Sam that ended with him filing for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote, "It’s so weird being single. I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all. I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve."

Brit vowed to make changes in her life by stopping to "re-evaluate" situations as they come up and ask herself, "Is this good for me?"

She also revealed she enjoys having a routine, but hers is "silly sometimes," yet she admits she's bored and frightened of many things.

She then touched upon the people who interfered in her life, of which she has gained back control, knowing now that it's fine to be selfish and enjoy it.

After that, Brit veered off a bit, ending with a story about her mom, Lynne, visiting the sisters at the Catholic school the pop star attended when she was younger.

Lynne might have been on Brit's mind given their recent reconciliation after years of being estranged. Last Thursday, TMZ first reported Lynne made her second trip in 2 weeks to see Brit in L.A. -- and it appears it all went according to plan.

Lynne even told us there's a possibility mother and daughter could spend Christmas with each other back home in Louisiana. As for Sam, Lynne says she doesn't miss him.