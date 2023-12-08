Lynne Spears Hopeful To Continue Reconciliation With Britney In Louisiana

Play video content BACKGRID

Lynne Spears made her second trip to L.A. in 2 weeks to see Britney -- though there's a chance the next reunion could happen back in Louisiana for Christmas.

Lynne jetted into LAX Thursday, acknowledging "all things are always possible" when asked if there was a chance for her and Britney to continue their reconciliation back in their home state for the holidays.

She also tells us familial relationships on the whole are "going well" -- and is a fan of Britney's longtime manager, Cade Hudson ... who's been spending a lot of time with Brit.

As for Britney's ex-husband Sam Asghari ... she seems pretty glad he's outta the picture!!

However, when it came to all other personal matters, she played coy ... dodging questions about her ex-husband Jamie Spears' health following his leg amputation ... news TMZ broke earlier this week.

In light of his medical woes, our sources revealed Britney has softened toward her dad ... and she's already full steam ahead making amends with mamma Lynne.

Lynne bagged an invite to Brit's 42nd birthday bash at the start of the month ... and they've been making up for lost time during loads of phone calls recently.

Her desire to get back on track with her family comes after giving the boot to Sam ... who dodged questions from TMZ Wednesday about his ex-wife's possible reconciliation with dad Jamie -- the man he once called a "total dick."