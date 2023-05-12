Britney Spears Paid Lawyer Mathew Rosengart $4.2 Million for 17 Month's Work

Britney Spears has paid her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, millions of dollars in legal fees, and our sources say members of her team became agitated enough that Rosengart has now agreed to provide free legal services for the immediate future.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney has paid Rosengart $4,201,856 for the period November 2021 through March 2023. That represents the legal work Rosengart performed mostly after the conservatorship ended.

Our sources say that figure represents only a part of what Britney has paid Rosengart, and that the fees now approach $6 million total.

We're told Britney's team pushed back on Rosengart over his fees, and the lawyer has now agreed to work pro bono for the remainder of the case against Jamie Spears and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

We know Rosengart has been providing legal services in various areas of Britney's life, including ending the conservatorship, an ongoing case against Jamie and Tri Star, music, her book deal and other matters.

Rosengart has been critical of some of the eye-popping lawyers fees connected to the conservatorship. According to legal docs filed by Rosengart, dozens of lawyers in the 13-year-long conservatorship case made a total of more than $30 million.

Britney was reportedly worth $60 million when the conservatorship ended. Our sources say it's now a lot less.