Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial Dispute

Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ.

Our sources tell TMZ ... Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle up. As you know, Rosengart has accused both Jamie and Tri Star of misappropriating massive amounts of money from Britney ... an allegation they have strongly denied.

Play video content 11/12/21 TMZ.com

Our sources say a few months after the conservatorship ended last November, lawyers for Jamie and Tri Star approached Rosengart to settle their differences, but Britney's lawyer was having none of it and was going full steam ahead.

We're told Rosengart had a change of heart roughly a month ago and offered to end the legal fight for a price ... around $7 million. Sources tell us lawyers for Tri Star and Jamie wanted to know how he reached that figure, but they say Rosengart didn't offer specifics, so there was an impasse.

Our sources say both sides are still open to settling and, a source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... as recently as this week Rosengart contacted Tri Star to forge ahead with a possible settlement.

This is not to say everyone's on the same page. Sources with direct knowledge of Tri Star and Jamie tell TMZ ... Rosengart is "scrambling" to settle the case. A source with direct knowledge in Britney's camp, however, tells TMZ ... Rosengart is not scrambling at all, and general settlement talks are simply standard operating procedure in any legal dispute.