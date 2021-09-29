Britney Spears' Lawyer Asks Judge to End Conservatorship in Court Hearing

Britney Spears' fate is now in the hands of the judge in her conservatorship case, and we've learned almost out of the gate there was a move to end the conservatorship.

We're told Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, just asked the judge to boot Jamie Spears immediately, citing what he calls "abuse" over years. He points to allegations Britney was secretly recorded in her bedroom and that she and her kids were essentially spied on.

Rosengart is asking the judge to set a hearing in 30-to-45 days to end the conservatorship altogether.

There's a lot for the judge to decide ... namely, if she's inclined to end the conservatorship, should it be done with or without a mental evaluation? Britney and Jamie both say do it without, but it's ultimately up to the judge.

As you well know ... Britney's been in this conservatorship since 2008, following her very public meltdown and concerns about her mental health.

With her father in charge of her estate and her person, Britney managed to return to superstardom and held a very lucrative Las Vegas residency for 4 years, but called it quits in 2019. Her former manager, Larry Rudolph, claimed at the time the decision was made due to her medications no longer working and distress over her dad's illness.

However, according to Britney's testimony in June -- the first time she spoke on the record about her conservatorship -- she claims she was "forced" to do her Vegas residency. She said she pled for a break after 4 years but wasn't heard, and instead, her handlers changed her medication against her will ... which terrified her.

Britney added that she felt like she was a slave forced to work to make other people money, and suggested she wanted to sue her family over it.

Of course, Britney's explosive allegations were the early culmination of the #FreeBritney movement that was propelled by multiple documentaries in 2021 alleging she was essentially being held prisoner in her conservatorship. And, there are new allegations she was secretly recorded even in her bedroom.