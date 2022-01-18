Britney Spears Says Jamie and Lawyers Got $36 Million During Conservatorship

My Dad and Lawyers took More than $36 Million During Conservatorship

Britney Spears has already taken the gloves off when it comes to her dad, but she's now ready for war as Wednesday's hearing approaches because she's saying Jamie Spears lined his pockets with millions of dollars she earned and claims it was all blatant self-interest ... and that's just a small fraction of what Britney paid members of the conservatorship.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has filed legal docs, claiming Jamie "engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement ... engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties ..." and that's just for starters.

He claims Jamie got $6 million over the 13-plus years of the conservatorship.

And the legal docs go on to claim Jamie had engaged in "chronic alcohol abuse impairing his ability to serve faithfully."

And there's this ... Rosengart claims some of $6 million was used by Jamie to pitch a show called, "Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos." The docs also claim to sell the show Jamie converted one of the tour busses into a food truck.

Rosengart says in addition to Jamie's $6 million, millions and millions more were spent on lawyers to keep the conservatorship going.

Rosengart says the legal fees amounted to more than $30 million. So with what Jamie made, that would bring the total to more than $36 million.

Jamie has said all of the money he made during the conservatorship was court-approved.

The hearing is a petition by Jamie for more attorney's fees. Rosengart's filing is in opposition to that.