Britney Spears Says She Likely Won't Perform Again, Goes Off On Dad

Britney Spears says it's likely she'll never perform on stage again ... and rips her dad and her conservatorship for the trauma she went through over the years.

The singer posted -- then deleted -- her frustration on Instagram Sunday ... blasting the fact that she had no control over her music videos and photoshoots while being in her conservatorship.

She says the "so called" professional pics she got while on tour were offensive ... believing the least they could've done was touch them up.

BS says she was traumatized throughout her 13-year conservatorship ... and would rather hang it all up -- adding, "no I probably won't perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point."

For those unaware, 2017 marked the last time Britney performed live, closing her Vegas residency ... of course, she recently returned to music with a collab remix of Elton John's "Hold Me Closer."

Fans were hoping BS and EJ would jump on stage together sometime soon to perform their hit ... but that sounds more like a fantasy, now.

She then points her attention to Jamie ... calling her dad out for a Pepsi ad put up in NYC that made her cry, claiming she looked 80 years old.