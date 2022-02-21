Britney Spears Seals Tell-All Book Deal for Around $15 Million

Britney Spears has landed a book deal that's worth millions -- and she's expected to pour the tea for the massive payout.

The pop star has signed a contract with publishing giant Simon & Schuster ... to recount her life story ... for at least $15 million, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports S&S won a bidding war among other publishers who wanted BS's book for themselves ... and, apparently, it's one of the biggest checks cut for a memoir, behind the Obamas -- who signed on to hawk books through Penguin Random House for over $60M.

No word on when Brit might release this tell-all -- other details, including a potential title, have yet to surface -- but one thing is clear ... Britney wants to speak her truth.

She's been teasing that she wants to dish about everything she's gone through -- be it in interviews, or otherwise -- with tons of Instagram posts lately ... including one in January where she threw up a photo of a typewriter, with a caption that read, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???"