Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister.

The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.

JLS explains the project -- which has apparently been in the works for a few years now -- this way ... "Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."

She goes on to say that she's felt pressure her whole life to be perfect, even though she says she's far from it ... and adds this book will touch on her own mental health struggles.

There appears to be a shot at her family embedded in here, and perhaps a direct tie to Britney's conservatorship sitch -- with Jamie Lynn saying that instead of glossing over these problems "like (she) was taught to" ... she's being radically honest on the pages before her.

Jamie Lynn finishes by saying that she's still got a lot of learning to do, but hopes this book can help people who've lost their voice ... and who are trying to break unhealthy cycles in their own lives. She also says the proceeds are being donated to a nonprofit called This Is My Brave, which encourages folks who suffer from mental illness to share their stories.