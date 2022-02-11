Jamie Lynn Spears Podcast in the Works, Returning to Entertainment Biz

Get Me on a Mic ... for New Podcast!!!

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting into phase 3 of her return to the entertainment industry ... making moves to start a new podcast, where no topics will be off-limits.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jamie Lynn has a grand plan and her next step is launching a podcast. What's interesting about that -- especially for her sister, Britney Spears -- is that JLS plans to discuss everything from her career, her childhood and Britney.

As we've reported ... the sisters have been feuding, on social media and in person, over recent interviews where Jamie Lynn talked about Britney.

Play video content Call Her Daddy/Spotify

We're told Jamie Lynn's comeback strategy has been releasing her book, returning to acting and hosting a podcast. She's already done the first 2 ... and our sources say she's wanted to start a podcast for years.

Our sources say, the pod will feature guests and JLS wants it to be an open discussion, where folks feel they have a safe place to talk.

As you know, her controversial memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," made bestseller lists ... and she's also acting on the No. 1 new show on Netflix, "Sweet Magnolias."