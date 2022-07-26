Protesters Flood Hotel for Donald Trump's First D.C. Speech Since Jan. 6

Donald Trump's back in D.C. for his first public remarks there since January 6, 2021 -- and there are a lot of unhappy people ... many of whom waited to greet him at the door.

The ex-Prez showed up Tuesday at the Marriot Marquis Hotel as the keynote speaker for the America First Policy Institute Summit ... where he said more of the same from his recent speeches -- repeating falsehoods about the election being "stolen," and teasing a run in 2024.

Protestors in the hotel at the America First Policy Initiative event chanting “no trump no kkk no fascist USA” pic.twitter.com/c37IVacDDP — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 26, 2022 @MaryMargOlohan

What was happening right outside, however, was far more interesting ... a fair amount of protesters had infiltrated the building and lined several floors inside the hotel, most of them yelling and throwing around flyers to voice their displeasure with DT being there.

What they were apparently chanting ... "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" -- and the pieces of paper they hurled read, "INDICT TRUMP PROTECT DEMOCRACY."

Unclear if any of these people actually breached the conference room where Trump was speaking, but if not, ya gotta imagine they did disrupt a little. Outside, it was just as boisterous with even more demonstrators lining the streets ... on both sides of the Trump line.