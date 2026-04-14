Nia Long Tells Michael Jackson Biopic Critics to Beat It, Protects Her Peace

Nia Long says the haters can beat it -- she’s protecting her peace while stepping into Michael Jackson territory.

The actress, who plays Katherine Jackson in the highly anticipated upcoming biopic, “Michael,” made it clear in her Playboy spring issue interview she’s not letting outside noise shake her focus.

“No one can interfere with my sanity. That’s number one,” Long said, adding she learned early on that success in Hollywood means tuning out distractions completely.

And with the MJ biopic already sparking plenty of debate -- including family disapproval -- she’s not pretending the chatter doesn’t exist ... she just refuses to let it matter.

Long emphasized that while everyone’s entitled to their opinion, she’s got a job to do in the highest-stakes role of her career … and it’s bigger than the headlines. She says she’s there to interpret a story, represent a woman, and honor a mother she views as the real backbone of it all.

In her eyes, Katherine isn’t just part of the story … she’s the “real hero” who held it all together behind the scenes during Michael’s meteoric rise.

“I know what it’s like to be a mom carrying the weight, and when I think of grace, I think of Katherine Jackson,” Long said.

Play video content Lionsgate

The critics can talk, but Long has tuned them out … and she’s telling this story her way.