Kat Graham Says Her 'Michael' Scenes Were Among Those Cut for Legal Reasons

The Michael Jackson biopic opens tomorrow ... but one cast member told fans this morning, don't expect to see her in the film.

Kat Graham was cast as the iconic Diana Ross ... but the singer and actress says her scenes were among those cut for legal reasons -- meaning they were likely intertwined with Jackson's fall from grace amid the child abuse allegations.

KG says the team did the best they could to keep the story of Michael's life intact ... but decisions were made, and she's out.

"Michael" went through massive reshoots to pretty much change the final third of the film, which initially told the story of the allegations that dogged the King of Pop for the latter part of his life.

As Variety reported ... the reshoots were necessary when attorneys for the Jackson estate, which served as a producer, realized there was a clause in a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers that barred mention of him in any movie.

As for what is on screen ... Hollywood turned into MJ mania Monday night as stars walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic.