'Good Burger' Actor Jan Schwieterman Dead at 52

Actor Jan Schwieterman, best known for his 1997 role in the comedy film, "Good Burger," has died after a bout with cancer.

Jan passed away on February 28 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, according to an online obituary.

His brother, Chad, wrote on Facebook earlier this month that Jan was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer.

Jan grew up in the small city of Bluffton, Indiana – before moving to Hollywood after high school to become an actor. He scored some bit parts in TV shows such as “McKenna,” “ER” and “Forever.”

In 1997, Jan landed his breakthrough role as Kurt Bozwell in "Good Burger," starring Kenan Thompson. Thompson played Dexter Reed, a worker at Good Burger, which was at war with rival fast food restaurant Mondo Burger, owned by Bozwell.

Jan was 52.