CBS Pays Tribute To Late Greg Gumbel Ahead Of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA tournament has officially tipped off ... but before the madness began, there was a touching tribute to legendary host Greg Gumbel, who passed away in December.

Ernie Johnson and co. opened the CBS coverage show by reflecting on the 78-year-old's impact on the sports media industry and those he worked alongside throughout his career.

Ernie Johnson and company kick off this year's NCAA Tournament with a moving tribute to longtime host Greg Gumbel. pic.twitter.com/ktizs9RDST — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2025 @awfulannouncing

"It's sad and surreal he's not in that chair and won't ever be in that chair again," Clark Kellogg said. "He was so good at what he did, and he was so good to the people he did it with and for. You, the viewers."

"He lifted all of us who had the privilege of being in the orbit of his colleagueship and friendship. While I'm sad, I'm extremely grateful to have known Greg."

Charles Barkley said he would miss the nerdy dad jokes Gumbel would bring to the set ... and talked about their love for old-school bands.

"I'm an Eagles guy, I love the Eagles" Barkley said. "He said, 'Man, you've got to go with me to the Rolling Stones.' I'm gonna miss that I never got to go with him to the Rolling Stones."

Kenny "The Jet" Smith wrapped it up by saying while it is a difficult time for the cast and crew, the show will have fun in his honor.