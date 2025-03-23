Larry Tamblyn, Founding Member of The Standells and Russ Tamblyn's Brother, Dead at 82

Larry Tamblyn -- a founding member of the influential band The Standells and brother to actor Russ Tamblyn -- has died ... according to a social media post by a family member.

Dennis Tamblyn -- Larry's nephew -- announced the sad news in a Facebook post ... telling fans his uncle passed away Saturday and remembering his "incredible life."

Tamblyn particularly mentioned one memory of his uncle staying with him in Arizona several years ago ... adding his uncle was still making music well into his later years. He did not provide a cause of death.

As we mentioned ... Larry was a founding member of The Standells -- a 1960s rock band that played what some have described as an early version of punk music. The group is said to have inspired legendary groups like the Sex Pistols and the Ramones.

The band's biggest hit "Dirty Water" peaked at number 11 on the U.S. charts back in 1965 ... and, it's endured over the last 50+ years thanks to Boston sports teams -- the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins play the track after they win home games.

The band released five studio albums over the years ... the most recent, titled "Bump," was released in 2013.

Larry was the younger brother of Russ Tamblyn ... an Academy Award nominee and star of the 1961 movie "West Side Story." Larry was also the uncle of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Joan of Arc" actress Amber Tamblyn.

Larry was 82.