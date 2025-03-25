Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Cause of Death Released

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pamela Bach Cause Of Death Revealed

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach’s cause of death has been revealed -- she died by suicide.

The Los Angeles County death certificate Tuesday reveals Pamela died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head using a revolver on March 5 -- which confirms what we reported earlier.

Law enforcement sources told us that at the time family members hadn’t heard from her, so they went to check on her at her house -- and that’s where they found her.

Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. She has since been cremated, according to her death certificate.

Pamela is best known for her roles in "Baywatch," "Sirens" and "Knight Rider" ... where she met Hasselhoff.

David and Pamela were married from 1989 to 2006. She is survived by her two daughters with David, and a granddaughter.

Pamela was 62.

RIP

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

