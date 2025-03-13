David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute to Mom Pamela Bach

Play video content

David Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor has poured her heart out in an emotional tribute to her mom, Pamela Bach, following her shocking death last week.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Taylor posted a slideshow of moments with her mom over the years, describing her pain as just "unbearable" in the caption.

The 34-year-old was anguished, saying she'd do anything to have her mom back ... calling her "my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."

Taylor vowed to make her mom proud and celebrate her every day, promising to always tell her 7-month-old daughter, London, how "incredible" her grandmother was. David and Pamela also have a second daughter, Hayley.

The tribute was set to "Pure Imagination" from the 2023 'Wonka' remake ... ending with, "I will be strong for you and hold on to your memory until we meet again my beautiful."

TMZ broke the news that David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela, tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

She was 62.

RIP