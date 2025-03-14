David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Tried to Create Reality TV Show Before Death

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach, was hustling to get a reality TV show she developed off the ground right up until her tragic death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... Pamela was working to create, produce, and star in a new series, to be called "Over the Hills," which would have followed her and her celebrity pals living in the Hollywood Hills during their golden years.

The concept of the show was to highlight how they all navigated the specific challenges that come with aging, while still finding time to cut loose and enjoy life.

We're told Pamela worked tirelessly to rally her celebrity friends in their 60s to join the cast, even going as far as traveling to Europe to persuade some of them to become part-time members, offering them a place to stay at her L.A. home when they visited.

Gary Busey was one of the stars Pamela had her eye on for the show, but his commitment was inconsistent. Ultimately, between trying to assemble the right cast, secure the proper attorneys, and work out a deal with production companies, the show just couldn’t get off the ground.

We're told Pamela spent about a year and a half working hard on the show, but unfortunately the project never made it to filming.

Play video content AUGUST 2012 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news that David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela tragically died at 62 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Pamela was known for a range of film and TV roles, including her appearance on the UK reality show "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2011.