David Hasselhoff's Daughter Wants to be Administrator of Late Mom's Estate

One of David Hasselhoff's children wants to handle the affairs of her late mother, who she says recently died without a will.

David and Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Ann Hasselhoff-Fiore, filed new legal docs to become the administrator of Pamela's estate.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Taylor estimates the net value of Pamela's estate at $840,000 ... though that's not a definitive figure, as there may be private trusts outside of the probate case.

TMZ broke the story ... Pamela died by suicide and did not leave a note. She hadn't been seen for a while and her family went to her home earlier this month and found her unconscious.

Paramedics were called and Pamela was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

David and Pamela were married from 1989 to 2006 and they had two kids before a nasty divorce

Pamela acted in movies and TV shows ... making her Hollywood debut in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, "Rumble Fish."

She also had roles on "Baywatch," "Sirens, "Knight Rider," "T.J. Hooker," "The Fall Guy," and "The Young and the Restless" just to name a few.