Chuck Norris Was Into All the Myths, 'Texas Ranger' Costar Says After Sudden Death

Judson Mills -- longtime friend and former costar of Chuck Norris -- is shedding light on the man behind the myths ... revealing the action legend didn't just tolerate the wild stories about him, he actually loved them.

We caught up with Mills, who starred alongside Norris for years on "Walker, Texas Ranger." Reflecting on their time together, Judson described Chuck as a "legend," "icon," and "mythical creature."

According to Mills, all those wild Chuck Norris tales and internet-fueled myths were adored by the late legend and “he was super along for the ride.”

Check the clip ... Judson reveals to us that Chuck enjoyed all of that stuff and was a huge fan. In fact, he says Chuck genuinely got a kick out of the exaggerated stories and may have even quietly encouraged some of them ... adding one more myth to the mix.

Play video content Video: Chuck Norris Posts Birthday Video of Him Sparring with Trainer

Despite the larger-than-life persona, Judson made it clear the man behind it all was just as memorable, telling us as he gets emotional, "I will miss him ... I will miss the camaraderie we had on that show ... I’ll miss his mentorship and his kindness" -- adding that filming together was a “special time” in his life.

As for Chuck’s passing, Judson says it’s been incredibly tough to process, admitting he doesn't know all the details, but confirms it was sudden for everyone close to him ... adding "it’s one thing when you’re preparing for something like this, but he was such a beast and in great shape."

Judson says the shock has made the loss even harder to handle, telling us the suddenness makes it more difficult as those who loved him try to compose themselves and get their lives back together as they grieve the loss of such a legend.