Chuck Norris Once Revealed Which Jokes About Him Were His Favorites

Play video content 5/15/23

Chuck Norris has died, but his legacy lives through the memes he loved so much. He even had a few favorites of his own.

In a 2023 blog post, he wrote about the viral internet jokes -- affectionately called "Chuck Norris facts" -- saying he was "flattered and truly humbled" to have been turned into a "somewhat mythical superhero" through them.

The actor and martial artist went on to say he had found a list from Parade of more than 100 memes ... and decided to narrow it down to his Top Ten. Take a look at some of his favorites.

If you spell Chuck Norris in Scrabble, you win. Forever. The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them. Chuck Norris can dribble a bowling ball. Chuck Norris can do a wheelie on a unicycle. Chuck Norris is the only person that can punch a cyclops between the eye. We live in an expanding universe. All of it is trying to get away from Chuck Norris. Before he forgot a gift for Chuck Norris, Santa Claus was real. Chuck Norris can speak Braille. Chuck Norris can tie his shoes with his feet. Chuck Norris' belly button is actually a power outlet.

On Friday, TMZ spoke with the late legend's longtime bodyguard and friend -- Tom Jones -- who said the actor loved to laugh at the silly social media posts.