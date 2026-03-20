Chuck Norris Stars as Spy Agency Leader in Final Project 'Zombie Plane'

Chuck Norris has died, and fans are devastated ... but they have one more film to be excited about from the Hollywood legend.

Shaked Berenson, producer of “Zombie Plane,” tells TMZ … Chuck plays the head of a spy agency made up of celebs in the tongue-in-cheek action flick. There are a ton of cameos, and it's meant to poke fun at their personas.

Chuck's part was shot a year and a half ago at his Texas ranch .... Shaked told us they needed a ranch for the scene, and Chuck had one -- so it worked out perfectly.

As we reported ... Chuck died Thursday morning in Hawaii, according to the family, who said Friday, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

Like fans around the globe ... Shaked is still processing the loss, but he says Chuck was a pure joy to work with and a total pro. His family, who were also on set, were lovely too.

And yes, Chuck was well aware of his memes, and he got a kick out of them … Shaked told TMZ ... he could laugh at himself, which was perfect for the tone of the film.