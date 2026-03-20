Chuck Norris' Former Bodyguard Says Late Star Loved the Memes About Him

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Chuck Norris had a great sense of humor, and all the memes about him tickled his funny bone ... this according to his longtime bodyguard and sparring partner.

Tom Jones -- a decorated Muay Thai champion -- joined us on "TMZ Live" to discuss the legacy of his late friend a few hours after a statement confirming Chuck's passing was publicly announced.

Jones says he owes a lot to Norris -- who he met years ago while still in the Marines -- explaining the A-lister taught him lessons about life he still carries around with him.

Norris impacted multiple generations, Jones notes ... including through the memes many younger fans immediately think of when anyone invokes Norris' name.

Jones says he liked the memes -- mostly because he loved a good laugh -- and, Jones tells us the story of a little joke Norris played on him when they first sparred together.

We broke the story ... Chuck was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii earlier this week. He died Thursday morning. His cause of death is unclear at this time.