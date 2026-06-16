Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death

Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend has given birth to his child ... 7 months after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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Catalina Mancera announced Monday their child, named Makhai, was born June 11 ... and she shared some snaps of the little one, including an image of the infant in a onesie with a design of his dad in his Dallas Cowboys jersey woven into the fabric.

Catalina also included a touching video of Marshawn flashing a warm smile as she showed him her positive pregnancy test. Makhai is their first child together.

As we reported ... Marshawn died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at 24 years old last November during an apparent mental health episode.

His girlfriend alerted authorities that he was sending loved ones concerning messages and said he would "end it all."

Play video content Video: Police Pursue Marshawn Kneeland In High Speed Car Chase Before His Death Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities in Frisco, Texas attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation during a pursuit, but he crashed his car and fled. His body was found later inside a portable toilet.

The Dallas Cowboys honored Marshawn with a locker following his death ... and coach Brian Schottenheimer remembered him as "the most playful spirit of any young man" he'd been around.