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Kyle Busch's Car Unloaded at North Carolina Racetrack After Shocking Death, on Video

Kyle Busch Car Unloaded in Silent Garage ... Days After Shocking Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MOURNFUL MOMENT
Video: Kyle Busch's Car Unloaded at North Carolina Racetrack After Shocking Death
NASCAR

Kyle Busch's team has to push on without him ... but, there's certainly an air of grief around the team -- just watch them unload his car two days after his tragic death.

The Richard Childress Racing team took Busch's car out of the truck Saturday in North Carolina while numerous reporters and other onlookers watched ... and the silence was deafening -- with the only sounds coming from the car's wheels as the team eased it out.

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The car -- repainted with number 33 after RCR announced they won't be using Busch's #8 for the foreseeable future -- has what looks like a tribute to Busch on the door ... but does not have a name on it.

Austin Hill -- one of RCR's other drivers -- will pilot the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.

Remembering Kyle Busch
Launch Gallery
Remembering Kyle Busch Launch Gallery
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As you know ... Busch passed away Thursday after getting severe pneumonia, which had progressed into sepsis, according to his family.

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"COUGHING UP SOME BLOOD"
Video: Kyle Busch Was Coughing Up Blood Day Before Death, According to 911 Call
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

A day before he died, Busch reportedly became unconscious after passing out in a racing simulator. A person who called 911 reported someone who was coughing up blood.

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Fans have left tributes to Busch in Welcome, North Carolina at RCR Headquarters ... and the state is honoring Busch by lowering all the flags to half-staff.

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