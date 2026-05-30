Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Grinning in Paris After His Son Drops 'Pitt' Last Name

Not in the Pits Over Son's Name Change

Brad Pitt's son may be putting distance between him and his dad ... but Ines de Ramon ain't -- just look how close she and Brad are in these sweet snaps!

The actor and his model GF were spotted entering the Grand Palais restaurant in Paris late Friday night after a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

Pitt wore a bright blue top and purple pants ... while de Ramon flashed some skin in a lacy, low-cut white shirt.

The pair met up with David Fincher ... who directed Pitt in "Se7en" and "Fight Club" -- and is set to reteam with him in the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" sequel "The Adventures of Cliff Booth."

The pair looked carefree ... though it seems there's even more drama in the Jolie-Pitt brood.

Brad and Angelina Jolie's son, Maddox, has filed documents requesting to drop the last name Pitt ... a legal change which reflects the credit he received for Jolie's movie "Couture" on which he was an assistant director.

Maddox is just the latest kid to make the change ... Shiloh changed her name legally ... Zahara dropped it informally ... and Vivienne removed it from the playbill for a Broadway production she worked on.]Basically, it seems the kids are fed up with dear old dad.