Goldie Hawn Says 'L.A. Is Terrible' After Going Through 2 Home Break-Ins

Goldie Hawn is no longer impressed with the twinkling lights of Tinseltown -- putting her hometown on blast for its rising crime ... and describing 2 horrific personal anecdotes.

The actress stopped by Kelly Ripa's 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, where she hinted at plans to move out of Los Angeles ... this after 2 break-ins at her home within a short period of time.

Goldie says she and her husband Kurt Russell have kicked around ideas on where else they could live, noting Palm Desert is nice and safe ... whereas L.A. is "terrible."

She goes on to recount 2 scary incidents of home break-ins that she and Kurt have experienced ... in both cases, she says goons tried getting onto her property, with one of those times ending with them actually getting into her room/rummaging through her stuff.

Goldie added ... "They completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

GH goes on to say she tried putting the incident behind her ... but began to resent the City of Angels once her home was almost ransacked yet again -- a mere 4 months later. The whole ordeal left her shaken up, admitting she's always got her guard up nowadays.