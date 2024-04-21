L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' Official Residence Broken Into, She Was Home

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass received a nasty surprise this morning ... 'cause LAPD says an individual broke into her residence -- while she was home.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the news late Sunday afternoon ... posting to X a person broke into the Getty House, the official residence of the mayor, at around 6:40 AM Sunday.

While they confirmed occupants were in the home at the time, they wouldn't say exactly who ... but, law enforcement sources tell us Mayor Bass was one of them.

LAPD says no one was injured, and they took a suspect into custody without incident ... still, a scary situation for Mayor Bass.

Bass -- who served in Congress from 2011 to 2022 before resigning the office to take over the mayoral job in L.A. -- is a close friend and advocate for President Joe Biden.

Play video content 10/28/22

It's hard not to remember the break-in at Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home back in 2022 ... when her husband Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer by David DePape.

It's unclear at this time if the break-in at Bass' residence was politically motivated.

The Mayor's office released a statement as well ... confirming what cops announced on X and adding, "The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."