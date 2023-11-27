L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Says Biden Isn't Too Old for Presidency

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Biden's age has come under scrutiny as 2024 approaches, but a fellow Dem is going to bat for him ... none other than Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Mayor Bass -- who served in Congress before her current gig -- told us Wednesday, all the haters who suggest JB is way too old to give the White House another go need to look no further than what he's already done for the country.

According to Bass, his record speaks for itself ... and she's not sure what else he can do to convince people he's fit to extend his tenure.

Frankly, it's no surprise Bass is backing Biden -- that's the party line, and just about every Democrat will say the exact same thing with a camera in their face. Behind the scenes, however, many Dems are singing a different tune. The polls are ominous ... Trump's beating Biden and the President's approval rating has sunk to 39%.

The mayor's playing good good soldier for her party and President, and when we brought up the prospect of Gavin Newsom coming up to the plate ... she says she won't even talk about that until 5 years from now.