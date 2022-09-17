Tee Grizzley's L.A. Home Burglarized, Loses $1 Million in Jewelry and Cash
9/17/2022 12:30 AM PT
Rapper Tee Grizzley's not only mourning his friend, PnB Rock ... he's also got drama at home after burglars made off with $1 million in bills and bling.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... burglars smashed a window at Tee's house about 2 weeks ago in his Porter Ranch neighborhood outside Los Angeles. We're told the jewelry alone they found was worth more than a mil, and they also walked away with a ton of cash.
According to the police report, no one was home at the time of the break-in, and there's an open investigation.
Tee's havin' a rough time these last few weeks -- as you know, PnB was shot and killed Monday while eating lunch at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. The murderer, who's still on the loose, stole several diamond chains off the rapper.
Tee released the music video for part 4 of his "Robbery" series the day after Rock's death, opening with a "Rest In Heaven" message for PnB.
FYI, the track has nothing to do with Tee or PnB's situations ... it's a fictional story he'd been working on before either incident happened.
Tee shared his heartbreak on social media alongside the music vid drop, saying "Me and Rock just spoke on Saturday about this song dropping and all the new music I have coming. Bro was genuinely excited for me."