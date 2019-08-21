Tee Grizzley's Car Shot Up in Detroit Killing His Manager

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Tee Grizzley is mourning the loss of his manager after his car was riddled with bullets Tuesday night as he rode around Detroit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the deadly shooting went down Tuesday night, when a gunman opened fire on Tee Grizzley's Cadillac Escalade. We're told the rapper's manager, Jobina Brown, was sitting in the back seat.

Our sources say the SUV had stopped and Tee Grizzley was getting out of the front passenger seat as the shooter approached on foot and pulled the trigger ... hitting Jobina in her left side. The driver of the SUV told cops he heard Jobina scream right before 3 to 4 shots were fired.

We're told it's unclear if Tee Grizzley was targeted in the attack -- but neither he nor the driver were hit.