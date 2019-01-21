Tee Grizzley Blasts Adrien Broner ... I Lost $20k On You!

Tee Grizzley Clowns Adrien Broner, 'I Lost $20k On You!'

Breaking News

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is pissed at Adrien Broner ... saying Adrien cost him a grip of cash when he got punished by Manny Pacquiao ... a $20,000 grip to be exact.

Broner got his ass handed to him Saturday night, in a fight where he only landed 50 punches and spent most of the match on his bike, running from a 40-year-old.

After the fight, Broner told Jim Gray ﻿he believed he won the fight -- and noted his pals in the "hood" were behind him.

"I did this for the hood," Broner said during the post-fight interview ... "You know I beat that boy."

Most of Twitter was disgusted with AB's performance, but Tee was especially pissed -- taking to social media to throw major shade at Broner.

"AB, what hood was you doing that sh*t for bro? You shootin' dice and all in the airport playing and sh*t, you shoulda been training. I lost 20 racks f*cking with you."

Broner normally comes back hard when somebody gets at him, so we'll have to see if he responds to Tee ... but with all the smoke he had for Jim Gray, we'd be kinda disappointed if he didn't.