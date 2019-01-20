Adrien Broner Explosion of Anger ... After Losing to Pacquiao

Adrien Broner Unloads on Jim Gray after losing to Manny Pacquiao

Adrien Broner went off the rails Saturday night in a post-fight interview after pretty much getting destroyed by Manny Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight championship ... telling Showtime's Jim Gray he could beat the crap out of him if he wanted.

Pacquiao dominated the fight -- pretty much everyone but Adrien agrees -- and Broner went on a tirade with Gray, who warned him to keep it civil or else he'd pull the plug on the interview.

Broner suggested the fight at the MGM Grand in Vegas was rigged, but Gray stood his ground ... not only saying the outcome was the right one but questioning Broner's future.

Check out the vid ... Broner doesn't really have a comeback to Gray regarding his recent losses, but he does say he'd have an unblemished record if Gray would step in the ring with him.

Broner posted a photo to Instagram shortly after the fight to show off the absence of bruises.