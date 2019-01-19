Manny Pacquiao Says He Can Beat Floyd Mayweather Now That He's Healthy

Manny Pacquiao I Can Beat Floyd Mayweather Now ... Because I'm Healthy

EXCLUSIVE

Manny Pacquiao says that if he faces off against Floyd Mayweather again things will be "different," because his body is totally healthy, and he feels 20 years younger.

Translation: Manny thinks his shoulder held him back in the first Mayweather fight, and that he'd kick Floyd's ass now.

We talked to Pac Man ahead of his big fight against Adrien Broner on Saturday, and although the Filipino legend was totally focused on AB, we asked him about a possible rematch against Floyd.

Manny was dominated by Floyd in their first fight, but many blamed a shoulder injury for the bad performance ... an injury Manny says is now totally healed.

"I feel like I'm in my late 20s. The way I work hard, the way I move, it's still the same, nothing's changed."

So, the question is, now that Manny's found the fountain of youth, would the result be different if he and Floyd fought again? People think it might happen if he beats Broner.

"Of course, it's different. It's very big difference when you're healthy or not healthy."

Floyd, stop counting money and get in the gym, this guy wants you.