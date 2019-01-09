Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Face Off at Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather Face Off With Manny Pacquiao ... at Clippers Game

This is how it started last time ...

Floyd Mayweather came face-to-face with Manny Pacquiao at an NBA game on Tuesday -- begging the question ... are they finally going to rematch?!

Manny was a VIP guest during "Filipino Heritage Night" at the L.A. Clippers game at Staples Center ... where Floyd happened to be sitting in his usual courtside seats.

By the way, Floyd chartered his private jet from Vegas to L.A. specifically for the Clippers game -- and then flew back immediately after it ended.

Seems the point of the trip was less about taking in the game and more about that photo op with Manny to hype a potential rematch ... a rematch they've been talking about for months.

Remember, back in January 2015, Floyd and Manny had a similar face-off at the Miami Heat game -- where they exchanged numbers and really kicked the negotiations into high gear.

They ultimately fought in May 2015 ... with Floyd getting the dub in a pretty underwhelming 12-round snoozefest.

Manny has a big fight coming up against Adrien Broner on Jan. 19 -- but he's previously told us he wants Floyd after he gets through AB.

As for Floyd, he just pummeled Tenshin Nasukawa in a bizarre New Year's Eve exhibition match in Japan ... and while many question if Tenshin took a dive, Floyd looked pretty good.

As for the game ... Clips beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-109.